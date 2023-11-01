  1. Maha Kumbabishekam at Anjaneyar temple in Namakkal today
  2. Puducherry Liberation Day celebrations
  3. Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTOGEO) demonstration demanding restoration of old pension scheme, in Tiruchi today
  4. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to hear the petitions filed by the founder and the warden of a Tiruchi Padasalai seeking the quash of FIR registered against them after three students drowned in the Kollidam river
  5. Councillors urge Tiruchi Corporation to auction shops built at the fish-cum-meat market on the rear side of Gandhi Market in the city 
  6. Former Puducherry MP Ramadoss to launch new party on Wednesday at Kizhoor.