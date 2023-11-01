November 01, 2023 08:49 am | Updated 08:49 am IST

Maha Kumbabishekam at Anjaneyar temple in Namakkal today Puducherry Liberation Day celebrations Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTOGEO) demonstration demanding restoration of old pension scheme, in Tiruchi today The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to hear the petitions filed by the founder and the warden of a Tiruchi Padasalai seeking the quash of FIR registered against them after three students drowned in the Kollidam river Councillors urge Tiruchi Corporation to auction shops built at the fish-cum-meat market on the rear side of Gandhi Market in the city Former Puducherry MP Ramadoss to launch new party on Wednesday at Kizhoor.

For more Tamil Nadu news, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT