- Maha Kumbabishekam at Anjaneyar temple in Namakkal today
- Puducherry Liberation Day celebrations
- Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTOGEO) demonstration demanding restoration of old pension scheme, in Tiruchi today
- The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to hear the petitions filed by the founder and the warden of a Tiruchi Padasalai seeking the quash of FIR registered against them after three students drowned in the Kollidam river
- Councillors urge Tiruchi Corporation to auction shops built at the fish-cum-meat market on the rear side of Gandhi Market in the city
- Former Puducherry MP Ramadoss to launch new party on Wednesday at Kizhoor.
