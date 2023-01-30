Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

January 30, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST

Here is a list of news developments from Tamil Nadu today

Delegates from 11 countries and representatives of various international organizations are participating in the Science 20 Inception Meeting held as part of country’s G-20 presidency in Puducherry. A District and Sessions Court at Tiruchi to pronounce verdict regarding the framing of charges against the accused in the 2018 blast in a private explosives factory near Uppilliyapuram which claimed the lives of 18 employees. The WRD has written to local bodies asking them to stop dumping garbage along the upper reaches of Adyar river. Activists note that this led to pollution of the river undergoing various interventions. Locals demand to capture another wild elephant in Gudalur. Tirunelveli Corporation council meeting today. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

