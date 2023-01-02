Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

January 02, 2023 08:54 am | Updated 08:54 am IST

Here is a list of news developments from Tamil Nadu

The forest department is investigating mystery illness killing many wild boars across Nilgiris. Devotees in large numbers offer worship at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple on Vaikunta Ekadasi day. The processional deity Sri Namperumal passes through the Paramapadhavasal in the early hours. The public works department will start work to restore Brodie's Castle, the heritage building in the Government Music College premises this month. The UGC meeting to appraise the Universities of the Academic Bank of Credits could bring big changes in higher education. The T.N. Federation of Power Looms Association oppose levy of anti-dumping duty on viscose staple fibre.

