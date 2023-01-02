- The forest department is investigating mystery illness killing many wild boars across Nilgiris.
- Devotees in large numbers offer worship at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple on Vaikunta Ekadasi day. The processional deity Sri Namperumal passes through the Paramapadhavasal in the early hours.
- The public works department will start work to restore Brodie’s Castle, the heritage building in the Government Music College premises this month.
- The UGC meeting to appraise the Universities of the Academic Bank of Credits could bring big changes in higher education.
- The T.N. Federation of Power Looms Association oppose levy of anti-dumping duty on viscose staple fibre.
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.
COMMents
SHARE