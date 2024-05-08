May 08, 2024 09:42 am | Updated 09:42 am IST

Naan Mudhalvan Kalloori Kanavu 2024, inauguration of career guidance program for students who recently passed 12th exams, at Anna Centenary Library, 9.30 am.. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to hear the appeal and petition to suspend the sentence filed by Nirmala Devi who was sentenced to 10 years by a trial court recently in the 2018 bid to trafficking college students case. The CPCL Refinery at Manali has achieved highest ever crude throughput of 11.64 million metric tons (which is 111% of installed capacity i.e 10.5 million ) as against previous best of 11.32 MMT. This is attributed to efficient operations coupled with enhanced reliability. The company has crossed 1000 TMT crude throughput in 8 of the 12 months. The CMDA has called for tenders to identify the contractors for readying the DPR of four satellite townships out of six towns. Online pet registration must be made swifter, according to citizens of Chennai as Corporation intensified rules for ownership of dogs. Following complaints of violations of relaxation of marks for SC, ST, MBC candidates the higher education department has extended the deadline and revised the rules to apply for SET

