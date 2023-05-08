Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

May 08, 2023 08:54 am | Updated 08:58 am IST

Here is a list of top Tamil Nadu news developments on Monday, May 8, 2023.

Class 12 Board exam results to be announced today.

Joint Committee invites suggestions on Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill 2023.

Three suspects have been arrested by Central Crime Branch for cheating a Nagpur based businessman on the pretext of arranging ₹100 crore loan.

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has awarded compensation of Rs. 22.94 lakh to the kin of a patient on a medical negligence plaint against JIPMER in the death of a young woman patient who underwent a gynaecological laparoscopy procedure.

Ministers K.N. Nehru and S. Muthusamy to inaugurate drinking water scheme in Bhavani municipality.

Farmers to begin indefinite fast demanding LBP modernisation works as per government order

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar to declare open airconditioned retiring room for TNSTC bus crew at Kumbakonam.

Minister for Water Eesources S. Durai Murugan to inspect river linking project.

Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to distribute welfare measures to mark two years of DMK regime.

Lord Kallalagar begins His return journey on Poo Pallakku

