- Class 12 Board exam results to be announced today.
- Joint Committee invites suggestions on Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill 2023.
- Three suspects have been arrested by Central Crime Branch for cheating a Nagpur based businessman on the pretext of arranging ₹100 crore loan.
- The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has awarded compensation of Rs. 22.94 lakh to the kin of a patient on a medical negligence plaint against JIPMER in the death of a young woman patient who underwent a gynaecological laparoscopy procedure.
- Ministers K.N. Nehru and S. Muthusamy to inaugurate drinking water scheme in Bhavani municipality.
- Farmers to begin indefinite fast demanding LBP modernisation works as per government order
- Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar to declare open airconditioned retiring room for TNSTC bus crew at Kumbakonam.
- Minister for Water Eesources S. Durai Murugan to inspect river linking project.
- Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to distribute welfare measures to mark two years of DMK regime.
- Lord Kallalagar begins His return journey on Poo Pallakku
