May 07, 2024 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST

Mandatory e-Pass system to enter Nilgiris and Kodaikanal comes into force from today till June 30. A new ward to treat patients with heat-wave related health conditions opened at GRH, Madurai. Labour Officer caught red-handed while taking bribe in Virudhunagar. Doctors of the Government Hospital in Srirangam performs a knee transplantation surgery on a overweight patient.

