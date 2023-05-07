- Students across Tamil Nadu take up NEET.
- Ministers E.V. Velu and P. Moorthy to inspect land at Keelakarai, near Alanganallur, where Jallikattu arena is to come up.
- Exhibition of artefacts coming up at Vembakottai archaeological excavation site.
- The Coimbatore District Police freeze a bank account used for an online fraud to the tune of ₹1.15 crore.
- A new water scheme for Yercaud residents to be implemented at a cost of ₹10.77 crore, which will benefit 11,000 people. The Municipal Administration Minister, K.N. Nehru, is inaugurating this scheme work on Sunday.
- The Hindu’s Car-free Sundays flagged off at Race Course, Coimbatore.
- Chitirai festival: Devotees to witness Mohini avatar of Lord Kallazhagar in Madurai.
- Jallikattu at Ottakulam in Pudukottai district.
