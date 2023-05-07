Top T.N. news developments today

May 07, 2023 08:52 am | Updated 08:52 am IST

Here is a list of top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Students across Tamil Nadu take up NEET. Ministers E.V. Velu and P. Moorthy to inspect land at Keelakarai, near Alanganallur, where Jallikattu arena is to come up. Exhibition of artefacts coming up at Vembakottai archaeological excavation site. The Coimbatore District Police freeze a bank account used for an online fraud to the tune of ₹1.15 crore. A new water scheme for Yercaud residents to be implemented at a cost of ₹10.77 crore, which will benefit 11,000 people. The Municipal Administration Minister, K.N. Nehru, is inaugurating this scheme work on Sunday. The Hindu’s Car-free Sundays flagged off at Race Course, Coimbatore. Chitirai festival: Devotees to witness Mohini avatar of Lord Kallazhagar in Madurai. Jallikattu at Ottakulam in Pudukottai district. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu / Madurai / Chennai / Coimbatore

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.