  1. Students across Tamil Nadu take up NEET.
  2. Ministers E.V. Velu and P. Moorthy to inspect land at Keelakarai, near Alanganallur, where Jallikattu arena is to come up.
  3. Exhibition of artefacts coming up at Vembakottai archaeological excavation site.
  4. The Coimbatore District Police freeze a bank account used for an online fraud to the tune of ₹1.15 crore.
  5. A new water scheme for Yercaud residents to be implemented at a cost of ₹10.77 crore, which will benefit 11,000 people. The Municipal Administration Minister, K.N. Nehru, is inaugurating this scheme work on Sunday.
  6. The Hindu’s Car-free Sundays flagged off at Race Course, Coimbatore.
  7. Chitirai festival: Devotees to witness Mohini avatar of Lord Kallazhagar in Madurai.
  8. Jallikattu at Ottakulam in Pudukottai district.