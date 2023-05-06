Top T.N. news developments today

May 06, 2023 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST

Here is a list of top Tamil Nadu news developments today

HC appointed one-man commission of retired Judge Sathyanarayanan expected to visit Vengaivayal today to inquire into the mixing of human faeces in drinking water tank. Inauguration of summer festival and vegetable show in Ooty. Nearly 1.5 lakh students from Tamil Nadu will take up the NEET exam on Sunday. A cyclonic circulation that is likely to develop is expected to gain strength as a cyclonic storm while moving towards central Bay of Bengal by May 8. A report on its impact over TN in terms of temperature and rainfall. Health dept conducts camp for enrolment of beneficiaries in CMCHIS. Adyar police arrested 3 Biharis for having ganja chocolate and seized 18 kg ganja chocolate. Vellore Fort becomes no-plastic zone to prevent visitors from carrying plastic items to the 16th-century Protected Monument. On an average, over 10 kgs of plastic wastes are generated in the Fort complex everyday.

