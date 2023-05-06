- HC appointed one-man commission of retired Judge Sathyanarayanan expected to visit Vengaivayal today to inquire into the mixing of human faeces in drinking water tank.
- Inauguration of summer festival and vegetable show in Ooty.
- Nearly 1.5 lakh students from Tamil Nadu will take up the NEET exam on Sunday.
- A cyclonic circulation that is likely to develop is expected to gain strength as a cyclonic storm while moving towards central Bay of Bengal by May 8. A report on its impact over TN in terms of temperature and rainfall.
- Health dept conducts camp for enrolment of beneficiaries in CMCHIS.
- Adyar police arrested 3 Biharis for having ganja chocolate and seized 18 kg ganja chocolate.
- Vellore Fort becomes no-plastic zone to prevent visitors from carrying plastic items to the 16th-century Protected Monument. On an average, over 10 kgs of plastic wastes are generated in the Fort complex everyday.
