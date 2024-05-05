  1. Over 1.5 lakh students to write NEET today
  2. TNCC president Selvaperunthagai will participate in a condolence meeting in Tirunelveli following the demise of Tirunelveli DCC president Jayakumar, who was charred to death near his farmhouse on Saturday
  3. Over 1,000 species of flora and fauna were recorded in ‘iNatuaralist’ challenge held in Coimbatore district
  4. Virudhunagar district police warns of stringent action on dealers of chemicals against selling to unauthorised persons to curb illegal fireworks units
  5. Pudukkottai municipality’s recent announcement requesting the public to buy water from private players for few days has evoked criticisms from the residents