May 04, 2024 09:51 am | Updated 09:51 am IST

Normalcy returns in Deevattipatti in Salem district, where clash between two caste people took place during the temple festival. Hundreds of policemen are still deployed in the locality. Sunday Story: Pulicat lagoon in peril, again: The Tamil Nadu government has initiated steps to renotify the boundaries of the Pulicat bird sanctuary, which presently includes 13 revenue villages. The demarcation is said to exclude the villages, thereby reducing the eco sensitive zone of the sanctuary. Will the move impinge on the lake, the surrounding land, and livelihoods of locals? Commissioned by the State Finance Department, a study, carried out by C. Rangarajan and K.R. Shanmugam of the Madras School Economics on the Tamil Nadu economy, suggests that the State’s real GSDP growth will vary from 8.08% and 10.69% for 2024-25. Plus its findings and recommendations on different features of the State’s economy. Box or Panel: 19 districts have lower per capita income than the State’s average. The difference between the top-ranked per capita income district and the poorest district is 3.8 times. Greater Chennai Corporation holds review meeting regarding teacher allocation, infrastructure, capacity building, and other key initiatives for its schools. Conversations with autorickshaw drivers always throw up interesting tales. Have you been a part of such a conversation, have you haggled with one to bring down the fare, it leaves behind a certain tang. Dakshina Chitra’s interns have recorded such conversations to bring out the quintessential Chennai that was Madras. Tribes of Pachamalai face acute shortage of drinking water. Washermenpet police arrested a 30-year-old textile show room owner who is also BJP functionary for wrongfully detaining an employee and physically torturing him. The Central Crime Branch of Avadi City police arrested a couple for swindling money by running chit fund schemes.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

