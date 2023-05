Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

May 04, 2023 08:52 am | Updated 08:52 am IST

Here is a list of top Tamil Nadu new developments on Thursday, May 4, 2023

Lord Kallazhagar enters Madurai. Elaborate security arrangements for Lord Kallazhagar’s ethir Sevai.

The karungizhi panchayat in Chengalpattu district has won the award for best revenue collection.

Jallikattu at Adugapatti village in Pudukottai district.

Arignar Anna Zoological Park misses resuming lion safari this summer holidays as arrangements yet to be done Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.