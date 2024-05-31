- PM Modi meditated for a while at ‘Devi paadham’ this morning and relaxed in open air.
- Follow up on damage to Perumbakkam marsh due to fire which was put out last night.
- Ooty Boat Races to be held today.
- The Central Crime Branch arrested two men and seized huge quantity of fake seals and stamps of government.
- Erode (East) MLA EVKS Elangovan press meet.
- Perambalur Lok Sabha Constituency Returning Officer and District Collector presser on the security related and other measures taken at the counting centre in Perambalur ahead of counting of votes
- Pondy Returning Officer press meet.
- Jallikattu at Keela Vegupatti village in Pudukottai district.
