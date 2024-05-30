Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kanniyakumari Union Home Minister Amit Shah to offer worship at Tirumayam temple in Pudukottai district in the evening Coaching begins for Class 10, 11 and 12 government school students who did not clear the recent State board exams PMK founder S. Ramadoss press meet Case registered against seven farmers for disrupting LBP Canal modernisation works NHAI has earned almost Rs 1.5 crores from trees felled for road projects in Coimbatore in the last 10 years A 30-member team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Arakkonam is conducting a drill in Namakkal on Thursday YouTuber TTF Vasan held for rash driving of car in Madurai A history sheeter Manimaran who has celebrated his birthday by cutting the cake with a big knife along with his friends was arrested by Vyasarpadi police

