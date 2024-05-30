- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kanniyakumari
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah to offer worship at Tirumayam temple in Pudukottai district in the evening
- Coaching begins for Class 10, 11 and 12 government school students who did not clear the recent State board exams
- PMK founder S. Ramadoss press meet
- Case registered against seven farmers for disrupting LBP Canal modernisation works
- NHAI has earned almost Rs 1.5 crores from trees felled for road projects in Coimbatore in the last 10 years
- A 30-member team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Arakkonam is conducting a drill in Namakkal on Thursday
- YouTuber TTF Vasan held for rash driving of car in Madurai
- A history sheeter Manimaran who has celebrated his birthday by cutting the cake with a big knife along with his friends was arrested by Vyasarpadi police
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.