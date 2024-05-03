May 03, 2024 11:26 am | Updated 11:26 am IST

Even private water suppliers in the Nilgiris are unable to meet the demand from residents and commercial establishments in the Nilgiris as Ooty taps run dry. Mangoes become more expensive this year as heat reduces crop yield in Tiruchi district’s farms. Cultural activist and literary scholar G.N. Devy to address students at the convocation of the class 2023-24 at Asian College of Journalism and present ACJ journalism awards. Greater Chennai Corporation begins clearing encroachments. Several removed at Ranganathan Street, recently. Thirumangalam Police arrested a food delivery executive who attempted to rob a woman in an apartment. BCCI press meet on IPL fan parks in Pondy.

