  1. Various farmers organisations to protest in Madurai opposing the Kerala government’s recent announcement for construction of a new dam across Mullaperiyar.
  2. Cracks develop in Vallanad Bridge bitumen across the Tamirabharani after repairing carried out on an outlay of ₹13 crore
  3. Puducherry govt. to procure 75 electric buses under PM e-bus scheme
  4. Pondicherry University commences admission process for M.Tech. courses
  5. Inauguration of Army Expo in Coimbatore
  6. Country boat fishermen resume operation after 10 days as rain, rough sea subside
  7. Velachery Police has arrested a 37-year-old habitual offender for entering into a spa in the guise of customer and stealing cash and valuables