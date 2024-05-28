- Various farmers organisations to protest in Madurai opposing the Kerala government’s recent announcement for construction of a new dam across Mullaperiyar.
- Cracks develop in Vallanad Bridge bitumen across the Tamirabharani after repairing carried out on an outlay of ₹13 crore
- Puducherry govt. to procure 75 electric buses under PM e-bus scheme
- Pondicherry University commences admission process for M.Tech. courses
- Inauguration of Army Expo in Coimbatore
- Country boat fishermen resume operation after 10 days as rain, rough sea subside
- Velachery Police has arrested a 37-year-old habitual offender for entering into a spa in the guise of customer and stealing cash and valuables
