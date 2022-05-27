Top news developments from Tamil Nadu today

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi will today address a conference on the National Education Policy in Tiruvarur. File photo | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

May 27, 2022 09:37 IST

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today.

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar and Governor R.N. Ravi to speak at national conference of Central University Vice-Chancellors on Devising Action Plan for Faster and Smoother Implementation of NEP 2020 at CUTN, Tiruvarur .

Water to be released for irrigation from Kallanai this evening.

Coimbatore District Police to hand over 130 mobile phones that were stolen and retrieved in various parts of the district.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jallikattu at Varappur in Pudukottai district.

Farmers grievances redressal meet today at Dindigul Collectorate.