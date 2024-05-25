Five fishermen from Pamban, who ventured into the sea yesterday in a country boat were stranded after the boat capsized due to heavy wind. They were safely brought back to the shores. Three-day elephant population estimate survey to conclude at Erode Circle today. In a major relief to MSMEs, Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission orders status quo allowing open access to consumers connected to less than 1 MW load under HT category. Motorists and pedestrians using highway roads in urbanised areas in and around the city want hoardings and structures supporting them to be removed. Tambaram City Police arrests three persons who were promoters of an apartment for illegally selling open space reserve lands by forging documents.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.