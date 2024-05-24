- Heavy rains predicted in parts of Tamil Nadu on Friday as the well-marked low pressure area turns into a depression on Friday. IMD predicts it to become a cyclonic storm on Saturday .
- Tamil Nadu to get six more medical colleges including in the districts of Perambalur,Tenkasi,Ranipet.
- One more panther caged at Anavankudiyiruppu near Papansam.
- Boy drowns in the temple tank in Tiruvannamalai town
- Secondd anniversary of Namma Area, social hangout space for mental health service users, organised by Schizophrenia Research Foundation at Obul Reddy Hall, Vani Mahal, 4.30 pm onwards
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.