Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today
- PWD Minister E.V. Velu to inspect site for Porunai Museum.
- Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Madras T. Raja will inaugurate a fast-track court to deal with POCSO cases in Puducherry.
- Vandalur zoo gets two sloth bears under animal exchange programme.
- Son of a DMK functionary was hacked to death in Tambaram.
- Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy participates in International Biodiversity Day event.
- Rail users in the delta region seek the introduction of overnight train services to Coimbatore and Madurai in view of heavy demand.
Track latest news from Tamil Nadu here
