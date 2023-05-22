May 22, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today

PWD Minister E.V. Velu to inspect site for Porunai Museum. Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Madras T. Raja will inaugurate a fast-track court to deal with POCSO cases in Puducherry. Vandalur zoo gets two sloth bears under animal exchange programme. Son of a DMK functionary was hacked to death in Tambaram. Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy participates in International Biodiversity Day event. Rail users in the delta region seek the introduction of overnight train services to Coimbatore and Madurai in view of heavy demand.

