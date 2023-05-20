May 20, 2023 09:57 am | Updated 09:57 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today

History sheeter murdered in a drunken brawl in Old washermenpet.

Government doctors observe fast to put forward their long pending demands of pay and posting of doctors as per patient load.

Damages to the apron downstream of the Mukkombu barrage across River Cauvery raise safety concerns; WRD awaits govt nod for a proposal to carry out repairs.

A sacred neem tree of the Kolakondamman temple in Thiruvallur, which was affected by some infection has been treated by the HR and CE department with help from the agriculture department. Though it is a commonly found tree, it was treated as devotees had requested that it be done.

Google Maps showed a 3.74 km distance between the project site and the Vedanthangal Lake boundary: Sun Pharma submits explanation in NGT.

DC education Sharanya Ari has decided to hold quarterly meetings with NGOs that provide some training or service to corporation schools to take stock of their contributions and streamline their functioning.