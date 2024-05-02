May 02, 2024 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

Farmers to picket office of WRD Superintending Engineer in Thanjavur demanding steps to prevent Karnataka from building a balancing reservoir across the Cauvery at Mekedatu

Bird Flu review meeting in Nagercoil by District Collector

Coimbatore Corporation plans to install green shade nets at crucial traffic spots to provide relief to motorists amidst the scorching heat

Under the Union Ministry’s Green Credit Programme, Tamil Nadu has identified around 245 hectares of degraded forest land to be restored. A report,.

