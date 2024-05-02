- Farmers to picket office of WRD Superintending Engineer in Thanjavur demanding steps to prevent Karnataka from building a balancing reservoir across the Cauvery at Mekedatu
- Bird Flu review meeting in Nagercoil by District Collector
- Coimbatore Corporation plans to install green shade nets at crucial traffic spots to provide relief to motorists amidst the scorching heat
- Under the Union Ministry’s Green Credit Programme, Tamil Nadu has identified around 245 hectares of degraded forest land to be restored. A report,.
