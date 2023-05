Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

May 02, 2023 08:50 am | Updated 08:50 am IST

Here is a list of top Tamil Nadu news developments on Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Celestial wedding to be performed in a grand manner at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to chair a meeting of his Cabinet in the Secretariat today. Tripartite meeting between Mango farmers along with pulp industry and administration in Krishnagiri today amid farmers concerns of being short changed over mango pricing by pulp industr. DVAC books Assistant Commissioner (Personnel), Thoothukudi Corporation for misappropriation of funds. Jallikattu at Vadacheripatti village in Pudukottai district Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

