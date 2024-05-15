- National Commission for Scheduled Castes sends notices to Pondy Chief Secretary, DGP and JIPMER seeking response to a complaint relating to alleged caste abuse and harassment of a junior doctor
- Forest Department has warned the public of action if they take selfies with a tusker that regularly crosses a main road near Mettupalayam
- A 19-year-old person in an inebriated state tried to grab a baby and run in Pulianthope. He was detained by the neighbours and handed over to the police
- A total of 1,303 beneficiaries from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities in Tamil Nadu have been distributed ₹ 159.76 crore as capital subsidy and interest subvention for loans obtained by them to promote entrepreneurship under Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme
