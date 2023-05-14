Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

May 14, 2023 09:11 am | Updated 09:11 am IST

Here is a list of top news developments from Tamil Nadu to look out for today

Three dead after consuming spurious liquor near Marakkanam in Villupuram district. NGT asks Krishnagiri DC why illegal quarry owners are permitted to pay fine in instalments. The Central Crime Branch of Tambaram City Police arrested a former administrator of Chengalpattu Diocese for fraudulently selling lands worth multi crore to several without permission of Diocese. Several fishermen organisations have urged the Chief Minister to consider releasing the four fishermen leaders of Nochikuppam, who were arrested on April 30. The men have been charged with various counts including causing disturbance to public peace. Minister Durai Murugan to take part in the valedictory of C20 meeting on technology at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham. State Ministers K.N. Nehru and Mahesh Poyyamozhi to distribute welfare assistance to the beneficiaries in Tiruchi. MoS L. Murugan to interact with fishermen, BJP cadre in Puducherry. Intach and Dhan Foundation to organise heritage walk in Karungalakudi. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.