Tamil Nadu Plus One results to be declared today Tourist numbers drop in the Nilgiris Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is visiting Namakkal district on Tuesday. The Chief Minister’s personal assistant, R. Dinesh Kumar’s father, Ravi, died on Sunday. The Chief Minister is visiting Dinesh Kumar’s residence in Namakkal district DPH has announced schedule for yellow fever vaccine Neelankarai police investigating the finding of a parcel of a dead baby in a carry bag

