- Nagapattinam CPI Lok Sabha Member M. Selvaraj passes away
- Two persons running a hairdresser in a Harur village arrested under the Prevention of Atrocities Act for refusing to service SC men in Dharmapuri
- Kumbakarai water falls temporarily closed for visitors due to heavy flooding after rains lashed Western ghats
- Activists and residents criticize steep ticket prices at Ooty flower show. From ₹50, the ticket price has been increased to ₹150
- CPI urges government to withdraw the new draft elephant corridor plan
- RedPix YouTube channel editor Felix Jerald expected to be produced in Tiruchi court today
- The Hindu margazhi competition prizes announcement
