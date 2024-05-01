- Governor R.N. Ravi to participate in the Gujarat State Foundation Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan
- 250 hotspots identified by Greater Chennai Corporation where illegal debris dumping goes on even after many, including government contractors, were fined.
- Governor R.N. Ravi to participate in Chatrapati Shivaji Jayanti and Maharashtra State Foundation Day celebrations at Sanskrit Colleg
- The police arrested five people in connection with the leakage of ammonia at a potato chips manufacturing unit near Coimbatore.
- Four killed in a road accident at Sathyamangalam
- A physically challenged food delivery boy, who has to crawl to move around, stands as an apt example of hard work
- Residents of Karur face acute shortage of drinking water as they get water once in 10 days
- 22-year-old woman of Palavanthangal drowns in the beach near Thalambur
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.