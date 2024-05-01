May 01, 2024 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST

Governor R.N. Ravi to participate in the Gujarat State Foundation Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan

250 hotspots identified by Greater Chennai Corporation where illegal debris dumping goes on even after many, including government contractors, were fined.

Governor R.N. Ravi to participate in Chatrapati Shivaji Jayanti and Maharashtra State Foundation Day celebrations at Sanskrit Colleg

The police arrested five people in connection with the leakage of ammonia at a potato chips manufacturing unit near Coimbatore.

Four killed in a road accident at Sathyamangalam

A physically challenged food delivery boy, who has to crawl to move around, stands as an apt example of hard work

Residents of Karur face acute shortage of drinking water as they get water once in 10 days

22-year-old woman of Palavanthangal drowns in the beach near Thalambur

