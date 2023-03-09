- Noted film guitarist who and ‘Ilaya Nila’ song fame ace guitarist Chandrasekar passes away.
- Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran to speak on Have global headwinds delayed India’s March towards $5 trillion economy at Ethiraj college.
- Chief Minsiter M.K. Stalin to launch Veterinary Hospital & Research Institute in Bodi through video conferencing.
- Tangedco issues notices to consumers with two connections in the same building.
- Dr.Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lt. Governor of Puducherry to visit the newly created Emergency Medicine Ward and grace the ESIC Special Services Fortnight and International Women’s Day Celebrations.
- Budget session of Pondy Assembly to commence today.
- Chennai Corporation to launch flood mitigation projects in southern areas including Perungudi and Sholinganallur today.
- Southern Railway General Manager to hold meeting with MPs of Tiruchi Division.
- Central University of Tamil Nadu Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan press meet in Tiruchi.
