Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

March 09, 2023 09:12 am | Updated 09:12 am IST

Here is a list of news from Tamil Nadu on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Noted film guitarist who and ‘Ilaya Nila’ song fame ace guitarist Chandrasekar passes away. Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran to speak on Have global headwinds delayed India’s March towards $5 trillion economy at Ethiraj college. Chief Minsiter M.K. Stalin to launch Veterinary Hospital & Research Institute in Bodi through video conferencing. Tangedco issues notices to consumers with two connections in the same building. Dr.Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lt. Governor of Puducherry to visit the newly created Emergency Medicine Ward and grace the ESIC Special Services Fortnight and International Women’s Day Celebrations. Budget session of Pondy Assembly to commence today. Chennai Corporation to launch flood mitigation projects in southern areas including Perungudi and Sholinganallur today. Southern Railway General Manager to hold meeting with MPs of Tiruchi Division. Central University of Tamil Nadu Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan press meet in Tiruchi. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.