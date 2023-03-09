  1. Noted film guitarist who and ‘Ilaya Nila’ song fame ace guitarist Chandrasekar passes away.
  2. Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran to speak on Have global headwinds delayed India’s March towards $5 trillion economy at Ethiraj college.
  3. Chief Minsiter M.K. Stalin to launch Veterinary Hospital & Research Institute in Bodi through video conferencing.
  4. Tangedco issues notices to consumers with two connections in the same building.
  5. Dr.Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lt. Governor of Puducherry to visit the newly created Emergency Medicine Ward and grace the ESIC Special Services Fortnight and International Women’s Day Celebrations.
  6. Budget session of Pondy Assembly to commence today.
  7. Chennai Corporation to launch flood mitigation projects in southern areas including Perungudi and Sholinganallur today.
  8. Southern Railway General Manager to hold meeting with MPs of Tiruchi Division.
  9. Central University of Tamil Nadu Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan press meet in Tiruchi.