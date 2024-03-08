March 08, 2024 09:27 am | Updated 09:27 am IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to hear the petitions pertaining to removal of encroachments from girivalam path of the Palani temple. The court has sought reports from various departments on the progress made Rape and murder of school girl: INDIA bloc, AIADMK to observe bandh in Puducherry today. Couple held for attempting to murder their Dalit son-in-law to be produced in court today. The Civil Supplies CID seized 14.5 tonnes of ration rice from a poultry farm near Coimbatore on Thursday Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers Association condemns alleged irregularities in awarding marks in the November 2023 semester exams of Bharathidasan University and demands remedial action as thousands of students are affected. CM Stalin to virtually lay the foundation for the construction of HR &CE office in Pudukottai. Mayor to present Budget for Coimbatore Corporation. Tirunelveli corporation council meeting - Budget to be presented. Governor R.N.Ravi to take Part in a function at Kongunadu Arts and Science College, Coimbatore .CREDAI Fairpro- 2024 to be inaugurated at Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam Parents of open schooling system want recognition for their education system for state govt jobs

