March 07, 2024 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

More arrests expected in connection with rape and murder of girl child in Puducherry,. Congress cadre to stage protest condemning the extension sought by the SBI in Supreme Court for submitting electoral bond data. Odisha invites investments from Tamil Nadu textile and apparel sectors. Chennai police has arrested two persons for allegedly running a call centre and collecting money on the pretext of donation to charities. They made ₹10 crore in a year. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian is laying the foundation stone for the district government headquarters hospital at Rasipuram in Namakkal district on Thursday. TIDCO inks a deal with Inspace. Madurai city traffic police impose Rs. 4 lakh fine after a drive against autos violating Motor Vehicles Act. U.S. Consulate hosts NASA scientist Swati Mohan’s interaction with Pondicherry University students. Encroachment eviction drive along Tamirabharani watercourse near Tirunelveli Junction

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT