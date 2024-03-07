- More arrests expected in connection with rape and murder of girl child in Puducherry,.
- Congress cadre to stage protest condemning the extension sought by the SBI in Supreme Court for submitting electoral bond data.
- Odisha invites investments from Tamil Nadu textile and apparel sectors.
- Chennai police has arrested two persons for allegedly running a call centre and collecting money on the pretext of donation to charities. They made ₹10 crore in a year.
- Health Minister Ma. Subramanian is laying the foundation stone for the district government headquarters hospital at Rasipuram in Namakkal district on Thursday.
- TIDCO inks a deal with Inspace.
- Madurai city traffic police impose Rs. 4 lakh fine after a drive against autos violating Motor Vehicles Act.
- U.S. Consulate hosts NASA scientist Swati Mohan’s interaction with Pondicherry University students.
- Encroachment eviction drive along Tamirabharani watercourse near Tirunelveli Junction
