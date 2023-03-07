March 07, 2023 08:43 am | Updated 08:43 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

Three elephants killed by electrocution in an illegally electrified fence in Kali Kauvundar Kottai village in Marandahalli in Dharmapuri.

Public hearing by HR and CE Department on conducting Kumbabhishekams in temples in Tamil Nadu.

in temples in Tamil Nadu. CM Stalin to inaugurate Nagercoil corporation administrative office and unveil the statue of late CM M. Karunanidhi on DMK office premises.

Two workers injured in fireworks fire accident near Virudhunagar succumbed to injuries.

Tiruchi Airport adjudged the best under two million passengers category in Asia Pacific in 2022 by the Airports Council International.

Ministers M.R.K. Panneerselvam, T.M. Anbarasan to inaugurate millet fair cum exhibition in Madurai.

Parliamentary PAC’s visit to Auroville.

Jallikattu to be held at two villages in Pudukottai district.