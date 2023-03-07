Here are the key news developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- Three elephants killed by electrocution in an illegally electrified fence in Kali Kauvundar Kottai village in Marandahalli in Dharmapuri.
- Public hearing by HR and CE Department on conducting Kumbabhishekams in temples in Tamil Nadu.
- CM Stalin to inaugurate Nagercoil corporation administrative office and unveil the statue of late CM M. Karunanidhi on DMK office premises.
- Two workers injured in fireworks fire accident near Virudhunagar succumbed to injuries.
- Tiruchi Airport adjudged the best under two million passengers category in Asia Pacific in 2022 by the Airports Council International.
- Ministers M.R.K. Panneerselvam, T.M. Anbarasan to inaugurate millet fair cum exhibition in Madurai.
- Parliamentary PAC’s visit to Auroville.
- Jallikattu to be held at two villages in Pudukottai district.
COMMents
SHARE