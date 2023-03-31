Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

March 31, 2023 08:52 am | Updated 08:52 am IST

Here is a list of Tamil Nadu news developments to watch out for on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Demand for grants for Departments of Higher Education and School Education to be tabled in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly today. A class 9 boy studying in a private school in Arani was killed after being assaulted by his classmate who repeatedly harassed him on Saturday night. The Tiruvallur police have detained the juvenile. Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik to address the media in Chennai today. Wind discontinuity running up to south TN may bring light to moderate rains over the State till April 3. Chennai may experience close to normal temperature levels during the weekend. CPI state secretary Mutharasan press meet in Tiruchi today. Corporation Council Meeting in Madurai, Mayor to present budget. Tirunelveli corporation council meeting - Budget presentation. Coimbatore Corporation Budget to be presented today. Puducherry Government to prepare DPR for Trade Infrastructure for Exports Scheme. Founder of ZOHO Corporation Sridhar Vembu to preside over the Thiagarajar College of Engineering’s 65th College Day. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.