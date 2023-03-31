- Demand for grants for Departments of Higher Education and School Education to be tabled in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly today.
- A class 9 boy studying in a private school in Arani was killed after being assaulted by his classmate who repeatedly harassed him on Saturday night. The Tiruvallur police have detained the juvenile.
- Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik to address the media in Chennai today.
- Wind discontinuity running up to south TN may bring light to moderate rains over the State till April 3. Chennai may experience close to normal temperature levels during the weekend.
- CPI state secretary Mutharasan press meet in Tiruchi today.
- Corporation Council Meeting in Madurai, Mayor to present budget.
- Tirunelveli corporation council meeting - Budget presentation.
- Coimbatore Corporation Budget to be presented today.
- Puducherry Government to prepare DPR for Trade Infrastructure for Exports Scheme.
- Founder of ZOHO Corporation Sridhar Vembu to preside over the Thiagarajar College of Engineering’s 65th College Day.
