  1. Demand for grants for Departments of Higher Education and School Education to be tabled in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly today.
  2. A class 9 boy studying in a private school in Arani was killed after being assaulted by his classmate who repeatedly harassed him on Saturday night. The Tiruvallur police have detained the juvenile.
  3. Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik to address the media in Chennai today.
  4. Wind discontinuity running up to south TN may bring light to moderate rains over the State till April 3. Chennai may experience close to normal temperature levels during the weekend.
  5. CPI state secretary Mutharasan press meet in Tiruchi today.
  6. Corporation Council Meeting in Madurai, Mayor to present budget.
  7. Tirunelveli corporation council meeting - Budget presentation.
  8. Coimbatore Corporation Budget to be presented today.
  9. Puducherry Government to prepare DPR for Trade Infrastructure for Exports Scheme.
  10. Founder of ZOHO Corporation Sridhar Vembu to preside over the Thiagarajar College of Engineering’s 65th College Day.