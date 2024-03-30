ADVERTISEMENT

Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

March 30, 2024 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST

Here is a list of top news developments from Tamil Nadu to look forward to on Saturday, March 30, 2024

Tamil Nadu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin walk campaigning for Salem parliamentary constituency’s DMK candidate T.M. Selvaganapathy for Lok Sabha elections at Bazaar Street in Salem in Tamil Nadu on March 30 2024. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

1. VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan and MDMK leader Durai Vaiko will be allotted symbols after withdrawal of nominations ends today.

2. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will participate in a public meeting in Salem and continue his campaigning for Salem and Kallakurichi parliamentary constituencies on Saturday evening.

3. Many parts of TN seem to be poised for hotter days as IMD predicts a hike in day temperature to 37-39 degree Celsius in interior TN. While parts of south TN may get light rains from April 2, mercury level may touch 40 degrees Celsius in north interior TN.

4. The Central Crime Branch have arrested a suspect who allegedly cheated several after receiving money under the pretext of arranging jobs in government establishments.

5. Governor R.N. Ravi to inaugurate Paramveer Chakra garden and Aikyam exhibit at Sri Kanchi Mahaswami Bidya Mandir.

