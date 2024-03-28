March 28, 2024 09:02 am | Updated 09:02 am IST

Erode MP and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) senior functionary A. Ganeshamurthi, who was admitted to a hospital, dies. Scrutiny of nominations filed for Lok Sabha polls today. Perambalur district administration appoints a special tutor to convey in sign language through video call the clarifications sought by those with hearing disability relating to election related queries AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to address public meeting in Sivakasi. Theni police book case against TTV Dhinakaran for violating EC norms, long convoy of vehicles. Traders organisations complain of harassment by flying squads at Koyambedu wholesale market DMK MP Kanimozhi to campaign for S. Jothimani of the Congress in Karur. NTA to conduct exams for NET for admission to PhD programmes. UGC offers universities the option of selecting PhD students using NET scores

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT