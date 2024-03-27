March 27, 2024 09:19 am | Updated 09:19 am IST

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami to address election campaign public meeting at Sankarankovil in the night. DMK president and Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin to address public meeting near Srivilliputtur. Today is the last date for filing of nominations for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls. Filing of papers to conclude at 3 pm today. Barring Naam Tamilar Katchi that fielded 50% of women candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the fronts led by major political parties such as the DMK, the AIADMK and the BJP has fielded less than 30% of women. The Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited said it is undertaking various projects to ease the transmission constraints. Residents’ associations petition Greater Chennai Corporation against dumping in cemeteries. Dayanidhi Maran files nomination to contest in Chennai central constituency on Wednesday. Airports Authority of India has installed eight self baggage drop kiosks in the T1 terminal and the trials have begun to launch it for passengers by the end of this week. Milk supply delayed in some areas. A former driver arrested for robbing jewel and cash from an industrialist house in Mahalingapuram by Nungambakkam police. Many parts of TN seem to be poised for hotter days as IMD predicts a jump in day temperature to 37-39 degree Celsius in interior TN till month end. While parts of south TN may get light rains around March 30, mercury level may touch 40 degree Celsius in north interior TN.

