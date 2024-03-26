- DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to speak at a public meeting in Thoothukudi today.
- AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palanisami to address election campaign public meeting in Tirunelveli
- Tamil Manila Congress president G.K. Vasan to meet the press in Chennai
- Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo is scheduled to attend the inaugural session of a conference on balanced coverage of Lok Sabha polls.
- A Nagapattinam court sentenced a Sri Lankan citizen, who entered the country illegally, and two of his associates, who helped him, to two years imprisonment
- The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to hear a petition seeking a direction to the Centre to expedite the construction of AIIMS in Madurai.
- The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to pass orders on the petition filed by a woman from Tenkasi district seeking action against Tenkasi police personnel. She alleged that her husband, a van driver, died due to police assault
- Thousands of devotees take part in ‘kundam’ festival at Bannari Amman temple
- S. Selvganabathy BJP Pondy president convenes election meeting
- JIPMER recognised as pioneer in national capacity building project
