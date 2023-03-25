- Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud to lay foundation stone for the additional court building on the Madurai District Court campus in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin
- A “significant drop” in the deficit of the Employees’ Pension Fund has been achieved: Government informs Parliament
- Devusingh Chauhan, Minister of State for Communications, to hold a meeting on Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam event in Tiruchi
- Greater Chennai Corporation DC Education Sharanya Ari says that plans for martial arts training for school students are in the works. It will include soft skills as well as self defence.
- DVAC conducted trap proceedings and arrested four government staff for receiving bribes in four different places
