Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

March 25, 2023 08:55 am | Updated 08:55 am IST

Here is a list of Tamil Nadu news developments to look out for on Saturday, March 25, 2023

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud to lay foundation stone for the additional court building on the Madurai District Court campus in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin A “significant drop” in the deficit of the Employees’ Pension Fund has been achieved: Government informs Parliament Devusingh Chauhan, Minister of State for Communications, to hold a meeting on Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam event in Tiruchi Greater Chennai Corporation DC Education Sharanya Ari says that plans for martial arts training for school students are in the works. It will include soft skills as well as self defence. DVAC conducted trap proceedings and arrested four government staff for receiving bribes in four different places Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.