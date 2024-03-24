March 24, 2024 09:44 am | Updated 09:45 am IST

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to launch election campaign in Tiruchi, plans to introduce all 40 candidates of the AIADMK alliance. TTV Dhinakaran enters fray in Theni Lok Sabha seat as part of BJP-led alliance. His party, AMMK, has fielded P. Senthilnathan in Tiruchi. BJP Coimbatore Lok Sabha poll candidate Annamalai interacts with CREDAI members. BJP candidate Radhika Sarathkumar to begin her campaign in Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency. Six kgs of gold and three kgs of silver seized in Virudhunagar district last night from a vehicle belonging to a Mumbai based logistics company. DMK Youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin to speak at CPI(M) public meeting in Madurai. Nagapattinam district administration involves local drama theatre groups to take out voters sensitisation programmes amongst voters.

