- AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to launch election campaign in Tiruchi, plans to introduce all 40 candidates of the AIADMK alliance.
- TTV Dhinakaran enters fray in Theni Lok Sabha seat as part of BJP-led alliance. His party, AMMK, has fielded P. Senthilnathan in Tiruchi.
- BJP Coimbatore Lok Sabha poll candidate Annamalai interacts with CREDAI members.
- BJP candidate Radhika Sarathkumar to begin her campaign in Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency.
- Six kgs of gold and three kgs of silver seized in Virudhunagar district last night from a vehicle belonging to a Mumbai based logistics company.
- DMK Youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin to speak at CPI(M) public meeting in Madurai.
- Nagapattinam district administration involves local drama theatre groups to take out voters sensitisation programmes amongst voters.
