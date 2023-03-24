Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

March 24, 2023 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST

Here is a list of Tamil Nadu news developments to look out for on Friday, March 24, 2023

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session. Greater Chennai Corporation signs MoU with the academy of cricketerto impart cricket training for poor school students. Auroville celebrates birth centenary of French architect Roger Anger who created the galaxy plan under The Mother’s guidance. Seminar cum exhibition at AC & RI Madurai, TN Agriculture Minister M.R.K Panneerselvam scheduled to participate. Follow up on the condition of the woman who suffered acid attack by her husband in the Coimbatore court complex on Thursday. Jallikattu at Viralir in Pudukottai district. Unidentified persons cheated a woman by promising to get her a job and swindled money to the tune of ₹ 3.78 lakh in Tiruchi. Manali Police arrested two men for allegedly attacking three young girls working in a supermarket in Chennai. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

