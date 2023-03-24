- Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session.
- Greater Chennai Corporation signs MoU with the academy of cricketerto impart cricket training for poor school students.
- Auroville celebrates birth centenary of French architect Roger Anger who created the galaxy plan under The Mother’s guidance.
- Seminar cum exhibition at AC & RI Madurai, TN Agriculture Minister M.R.K Panneerselvam scheduled to participate.
- Follow up on the condition of the woman who suffered acid attack by her husband in the Coimbatore court complex on Thursday.
- Jallikattu at Viralir in Pudukottai district.
- Unidentified persons cheated a woman by promising to get her a job and swindled money to the tune of ₹ 3.78 lakh in Tiruchi.
- Manali Police arrested two men for allegedly attacking three young girls working in a supermarket in Chennai.
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.
ADVERTISEMENT