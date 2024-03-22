March 22, 2024 10:04 am | Updated 10:04 am IST

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K.Stalin to launch Lok Sabha election campaign with a public meeting at Siruganur near Tiruchi today. V.S.Madheswaran is the new KMDK candidate from Namakkal LS seat. He will be fielded on a DMK ticket. He replaced the controversial Suriyamoorthy. AIADMK’s district secretaries & other senior functionaries to meet this morning. Manifesto to be released. Tamil Nadu Congress candidates list for the 9 Lok Sabha elections is likely to be released today. DMDK to release its list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls. Puducherry Lt. Governor-designate C.P. Radhakrishnan to assume charge. Perambalur Police registers a election violation case against some DMK members for carrying out campaign without permission.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT