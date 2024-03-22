- DMK president and Chief Minister M.K.Stalin to launch Lok Sabha election campaign with a public meeting at Siruganur near Tiruchi today.
- V.S.Madheswaran is the new KMDK candidate from Namakkal LS seat. He will be fielded on a DMK ticket. He replaced the controversial Suriyamoorthy.
- AIADMK’s district secretaries & other senior functionaries to meet this morning. Manifesto to be released.
- Tamil Nadu Congress candidates list for the 9 Lok Sabha elections is likely to be released today.
- DMDK to release its list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls.
- Puducherry Lt. Governor-designate C.P. Radhakrishnan to assume charge.
- Perambalur Police registers a election violation case against some DMK members for carrying out campaign without permission.
